  • ‘Multiple victims' hospitalized in Ocala shooting, police say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Multiple people were shot Thursday in Ocala, police said.

    Officers responded the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street about 3 p.m.

    Police said multiple victims were being taken to hospitals.

    Police said the scene remains active and they do not have any information on suspects or the number of victims.

    Follow Myrt Price and watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. for updates on this breaking news story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories