OCALA, Fla. - Multiple people were shot Thursday in Ocala, police said.
Officers responded the 600 block of Northwest 2nd Street about 3 p.m.
Police said multiple victims were being taken to hospitals.
Police said the scene remains active and they do not have any information on suspects or the number of victims.
Police say updates regarding the number of victims, number of suspects and the status of the investigation will be provided, as soon as those details are available. pic.twitter.com/sYVF45uKuf— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 25, 2018
Police say this occurred around 3pm. Officials say multiple victims have been identified and are being transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/56LygP85pg— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 25, 2018
So far we don’t have a lot of information. But we’re able to see a heavy police presence and crime tape is up around the entrance, of an apartment complex. pic.twitter.com/BoRx07CLvH— Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) January 25, 2018
