Multivehicle crash causes delays on north lanes of Turnpike

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A multivehicle crash on the Florida Turnpike caused major backups Tuesday.

    The crash was reported about 11 a.m. in the north lanes near U.S. Route 441 and State Road 528 in Kissimmee. 

    Traffic was backed up to Osceola Parkway and the north lanes were briefly shut down. 

    Ambulances were at the scene, but officials did not release any information on injuries related to the crash. 

