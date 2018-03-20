'New Beginnings' chosen as theme for Puerto Rican Parade and Festival

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Puerto Rican Parade and Festival is a little more than a month away, and organizers announced Tuesday that this year's theme is "New Beginnings."
The announcement comes six months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Organizers said they are expecting that at least double the number of people will march in the parade.
The parade and festival was held in downtown Orlando last April. There were 2,000 marchers, eight floats, and three marching bands.
Since then, Hurricane Maria slammed the Caribbean Island and thousands of families have moved to Central Florida after Hurricane Maria.
Organizers said the theme refers to the victims starting their lives over after losing so much in the storm.
For some, the festival means rebuilding Puerto Rico.
“The ability for our people to grow again. To be able to go back and be bigger than we were in the past,” festival Chairman Ralph Morales said.
The parade is scheduled for April 28.
