ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday to determine how a woman died in Ormond Beach.
A Spectrum worker saw the body around 9 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bennett Lane near Tomoka Avenue and West Granada Boulevard, Ormond Beach police said.
Read: Woman's body found along Ormond Beach road, police say
The woman’s name has not been released, but police said they suspect foul play.
The woman was found in the brush on Bennett Lane, a dead-end road, police said.
She was dressed in a blue shirt, black pants and tennis shoes, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive for the crime has been released.
This is a developing story. Follow Channel 9’s Mike Springer on Twitter and Eyewitness News for updates.
