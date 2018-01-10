No decision on charges for man in McDonald's bathroom explosion, Orange County officials say

0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Prosecutors say have decided not file formal charges against a man accused of setting off an explosion outside an Orange County auto parts store, and are still waiting on evidence in a related explosion at an Orange Blossom Trail McDonald’s.

Kenneth Capo was arrested in June on charges of possession/discharging of a destructive device in connection with the two explosions.

Since then, prosecutors said they have decided they don’t have enough evidence to continue the auto parts store case, even though Capo was caught on surveillance video inside the business minutes before the explosion.

Formal charges against Capo in connection with the explosion in the bathroom of a McDonald’s on Orange Blossom Trail are still up in the air, as prosecutors said they were waiting on additional evidence from investigators.

Capo was released from the Orange County Jail on bond on Aug. 16.

Capo’s former mother-in-law said she was not surprised by his arrest, saying he has been accused of domestic violence in the past.

Dennise Hilderhoff also said she remembered Capo had a propensity to do things to gain attention.

“Finally, they got him,” Hilderhoff said. “That’s the very first thing I said.”

While there is no guarantee that Capo will face prosecution in the McDonald’s explosion case, Hilderhoff said it was a dangerous incident and she hoped he would be charged.

“That was just luck (that) nobody was hurt there,” she said. “You know, next time you may not be so lucky.”

Prosecutors have not said what kind of evidence they were waiting on from investigators.

