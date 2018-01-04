0

ORLANDO, Fla. - The massive snowstorm barreling in on the northeast has impacted flights at Orlando International Airport.

Nearly 200 flights have been affected at MCO, and it’s not just flights to the northeast.

“We had a flight back to New York and now it's cancelled, so we're stuck here another day,” traveler Madison Kenyon said.

The airport’s director of customer service told Channel 9’s Field Sutton that travelers flying Thursday night or even Friday might not even need to come to the airport.

"They should, before they leave their hotel, get rid of their rental car (and) contact their airline, just to make sure (their) flight is operating,” Brian Engle said.

The freeze in Central Florida overnight caused some icy conditions at the airport.

Southwest Airlines was one of the few airlines with de-icing equipment to thaw out the frozen planes.

OIA does not own de-icing equipment. The airport is not required to have the equipment and have very little reason to have it and have chosen to delegate the task to the airlines.

Sutton has not heard back from most of the about the de-icing capabilities at OIA.

The ice issue here is typically with planes that sit overnight at a gate waiting for a morning departure. They collect frost (or more than frost) which can disrupt the airflow over the wings. Not what you want at 30,000 feet! #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) January 4, 2018

