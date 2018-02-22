OCALA, Fla. - Ocala man arrested in double-fatal hit-and-run, police say
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in downtown Ocala that killed two pedestrians last month
Joshua Zuniga, 29, is facing two charges of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.
Police said he hit Alicha Andino and Jessie Caldero on Jan. 13 on west State Road 40 near Northeast 1st Avenue.
Andino and Caldero died at the scene.
Officers found Zuniga’s Nissan pickup truck abandoned on U.S. Highway 441.
