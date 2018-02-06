Ocala police to discuss amnesty program amid growing opioid epidemic

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police said they are fighting a growing heroin and opioid epidemic.
There have been 15 overdoses and six deaths since the year started, police said.
Officers have saved two people using the drug Narcan, which reverses an overdose of opioid, including heroin, and pain medications such as morphine, oxycodone and hydrocodone.
The mayor's heroin-opioid task force is starting an amnesty program.
Ocala police will discuss the program Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be in Tampa on Wednesday to discuss the nationwide effort to fight the opioid crisis and drug trafficking.
In October, President Donald Trump signed an order officially declaring the opioid crisis a public health emergency.
