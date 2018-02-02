0 OCSO: Drastic increase in heroin overdoses observed in 2018 as number breaks 100 in January

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies responded to 20 heroin overdoses this past weekend alone.

In total, Orange County officials have responded to 103 heroin overdoses in 2018, which is an increase from 55 this time last year.

Only five people have died from heroin overdoses in the county this year—which is credited to the drug Narcan being provided to deputies—but the response to overdoses is at an all-time high.

It’s no secret that South Orange Blossom Trail is plagued with problems, with the highest number of overdoses and crime in Orange County.

More than half of the heroin overdoses observed in 2018 occurred along the road.

But the latest numbers on drug overdoses have even veteran drug deputies in disbelief.

Numbers released Friday show that from 2016-2017, there’s been a 147 percent increase.

The issue is the introduction of fentanyl into the drug market.

Johnnie Anderson lives just off South Street and walks along OBT all the time and said drug deals are common.

“I would like to see some undercover cops get them off the streets,” he said.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said deputies are out there, but they can only do so much.

Officials hope a new video and new approach will help increase cooperation from the public to lower the number of overdoses.

WATCH: People are overdosing & dying on streets of Orange County. In January, heroin overdoses up 87% from 2017 and narcotics deaths are up 60%. Sheriff Demings has warning for those who know an addict misusing heroin. GET THEM HELP NOW! https://t.co/0jfLUIyAAw @OrangeCoFL pic.twitter.com/7ceHsiG2nM — OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 2, 2018

The video asks families, neighbors and friends to be a part of the solution.

At the current rate, deputies said we could see hundreds more overdoses in the next 30 days.

