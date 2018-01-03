Officials warn of traffic tie-ups as cold snap hits Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Cold weather and rain are expected to affect road and air travel in Central Florida, experts say.
Many airlines have already canceled flights in some southern states, including parts of Florida.
Delta Air Lines has offered passengers the ability to make a one-time change to their flight plans to and from certain cities Wednesday and Thursday due to the weather.
Florida Department of Transportation spokesman Steve Olson said drivers should be aware that the cold, wet conditions could make travel hazardous.
“We want people to be monitoring the conditions,” he said. “If you are driving through the I-4 corridor, drive safely.”
The cold weather has caused a high demand for roadside assistance, AAA officials said.
The company is asking drivers to expect extended call and wait times for the next few days.
