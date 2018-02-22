OIA delays decision to privatize security

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando International Airport will delay a decision on a proposal to replace Transportation Security Agents with private security.
Board members voted instead Wednesday to put the agency on notice.
Related Headlines
The airport said management employed by TSA to run the checkpoints won't listen to airport concerns or try to accommodate the growing traffic numbers.
The board also decided to wait on taking the first step toward privatization out of concerns for federal workers who might lose pensions and even their jobs.
"I think we sent a clear message that our board is not going to tolerate inefficiency and a lack of communication at the local level,” said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board Chair Frank Kruppenbacher.
The TSA has 60 days to fix problems the airport identified, such as long wait times at checkpoints.
Without a change during that time, OIA said it will go ahead with an application to have security screenings privatized.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}