OIA's TSA touts high customer satisfaction as airport considers private officers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Standing in line is never fun at the airport.
The long lines at Orlando International Airport became a hot-button issue last year with the airport chairman speaking out about the issue.
The airport board then announced it would look at bumping the Transportation Security Administration screeners and replacing them with private security officers.
On Wednesday, the TSA held a briefing, touting the job it has done at OIA and claiming it has a high customer satisfaction ranking in a recent survey with a 12-minute average wait time in regular lanes.
It also claimed to be the most efficient in the country when it came to screening passengers.
Orlando screened 21.4 million passengers with 26 lanes provided by the airport.
Miami had a similar number with twice as many lanes.
The TSA also pointed out that contractors would have to meet the same security standards at the same cost or less, and the TSA would oversee operations.
Currently, 22 of the nation’s roughly 450 airports use private screeners, but OIA would be the largest.
