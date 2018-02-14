OPD Chief John Mina will run for Orange County sheriff

ORLANDO, Fla. - It’s official, Orlando Police Chief John Mina will run for Orange County sheriff.
Mina filed paperwork Tuesday with the Orange County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating his intent to run for sheriff in 2020.
Channel 9’s Shannon Butler reported in June when Mina said he was considering a run for mayor.
Mina has been with the Orlando Police Department for more than 25 years and has been a chief for four years.
Jose “Joe” Lopez, a Democrat, and Thomas Aaron Stroup, a Republican, have also filed paperwork to run for sheriff.
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings announced in July his intent to run for Orange County mayor in the 2018 election.
Demings has been sheriff since 2008.
Current Mayor Teresa Jacobs cannot run again because of term limits.
This is a developing story. Check wftv.com for updates.
