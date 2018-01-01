OPD: Driver who ran red light hit squad car responding to robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando Police Department squad car was t-boned Sunday night after a car ran a red light on John Young Parkway, police said.
The squad car had its lights and sirens on, driving west on Silver Star road around 8 p.m., when another car ran the red light on John Young Parkway and hit the squad car, police said.
Related Headlines
Two officers were in the squad car when it was hit.
One officer was taken to the hospital with facial injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.
The driver who ran the red light fled the scene, leaving two passengers behind. One of the passengers was taken to the hospital, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}