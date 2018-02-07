0 Opening statements begin: Isleworth ex-millionaire's retrial in wife's shooting death

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Opening statements began Wednesday in the retrial of former Isleworth millionaire, Bob Ward, in the shooting death of his wife.

Ward was found guilty in 2011 of shooting Diane Ward at the couple’s mansion in Orange County's Isleworth neighborhood in 2009.

Prosecutors are presenting their case for the second time after Ward's first conviction for second-degree murder was overturned in 2016.

The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.

Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.

Prosecutors called the Ward home a "boiler room that was a mixture of alcohol, financial stress and a gun."

The defense said there was no motive, and that the shooting death of Ward’s wife was an accident.

The defense also said Diane Ward would have been the financial savior of the family if she had lived.

Prosecutors and the defense team agree on one thing: The family was in financial trouble in 2009. Prosecutors said because of that stress, Ward shot his wife after a fight.

But the defense said there was no reason for Bob Ward to kill his wife. The defense said creditors were after him and not his wife. They said that according to Florida law, they couldn't access some of the accounts with Diane Ward’s name on them. The defense told the courts that Ward needed her to be alive to get the family out of the financial mess.

Ward called 911 on the day of the shooting and told dispatchers he had shot his wife.

"I just shot my wife, I just shot my wife,” Bob Ward said in a recorded 911 call. “I just shot my wife. She’s dead. She’s done. I’m sorry.”

But the defense said Ward also told the 911 dispatchers that it was an accident.

