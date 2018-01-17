Opening statements set to begin in trial for man accused of killing 2 neighbors

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Jury selection wrapped up Tuesday in the case against a Titusville man accused of killing two neighbors.
Opening statements are expected to start Wednesday.
William Woodward, 49, is accused of shooting and killing Gary Lee Hembree and Roger Picior on Labor Day in 2012.
Read: Jury selection begins in double-murder trial of Titusville man accused in ambush attack
Timothy Blake was shot multiple times and survived.
The defense claims Woodward suffered months of threats and was defending his family.
The state argues that that there was no imminent threat against Woodward.
Read: Gunfire heard in surveillance video of Brevard neighborhood fatal shootings
Woodward could face the death penalty if found guilty by the 12 jurors.
The decision about the death penalty has to be unanimous after the Supreme Court ruled Florida's death penalty unconstitutional.
Prosecutors had wanted to argue that the shooting was “justifiable force” but the judge rejected the request.
Should the trial reach the penalty phase, prosecutors also have asked the judge to limit any reference to post-traumatic stress disorder, but the judge also denied that request.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}