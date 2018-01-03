0

ORLANDO, Fla. - Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday morning in the trial of a former Ocoee police officer who is accused of shooting into the wrong home while responding to a domestic dispute call in 2016.

Then-Officers Carlos Anglero and Stephanie Roberts went to a home on Belhaven Falls Drive, but officials said dispatchers sent them to the wrong address.

Investigators said dispatchers used cell towers to pinpoint the caller's location.

Read: Jury selection underway in trial of Ocoee police officer charged with shooting into wrong home

Winter Garden police said one of the dispatchers was given a written letter of counseling for errors that were made during the call.

The homeowner told Channel 9 in February 2016 that the officers didn't identify themselves as police.

The homeowner said that he heard a knock at the door at about 1:30 a.m. and asked four times who was at the door. He grabbed his gun after not receiving an answer.

The officers saw the homeowner’s gun when he opened the door and began shooting, he said.

Photos: Ocoee police shoot up wrong home

Investigators said the officers fired nine shots into the home. No one was injured.

Anglero has maintained that his actions were consistent with the agency’s training for life-or-death situations.

Roberts wasn't charged in the shooting, but she was later fired for padding her time sheet, the Ocoee Police Department said.

She’s expected to testify during the trial for both the prosecution and defense.

Read: Man says Ocoee police mistakenly shot up his home

Prosecutors said that they plan to call eight witnesses in the case, including the homeowner, his wife and his son.

Anglero could face up to 15 years in prison if he’s found guilty.

Check back for updates and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon to learn what happens in court.

Read: State attorney: Ocoee police officer indicted for shooting into wrong home

© 2018 Cox Media Group.