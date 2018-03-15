  • Orange County deputies search for missing 14-year-old girl

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert for a 14-year-old Orlando girl. 

    Lailah Wright was last seen Wednesday in the 10000th block of Willowemac Court in Orlando. 

    Wright was wearing a white sweatshirt with an Adidas logo on it and black sweatpants with jeans underneath. 

    She was also carrying a purple backpack. 

    Orange County deputies said she never showed up to school and they are concerned for her safety.

    Anyone with information on Wright’s whereabouts is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-254-7000 or 911.
     

