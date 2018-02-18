Authorities searching for missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida law enforcement officials are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing in Orlando Saturday, according to a missing person’s bulletin.
Alice Johnson was last seen around the 9000 block of Eastport Terrace near University Boulevard and the 417, the bulletin said.
She has blue and brown hair and may be carrying a blue and white striped backpack, the bulletin said.
Law enforcement officials did not immediately return requests for comment about the circumstances surrounding Johnson’s disappearance.
Those with information about Johnson’s whereabouts are urged to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 407-836-4357.
FLORIDA MISSING CHILD ALERT issued for Alice Johnson, W/F, 11yo, 5'5", 140lbs, blue eyes, last seen 9000 block of Eastport Terrace, Orlando. Short blue & brown hair, blue & white striped backpack. Have info? Contact Orange County SO at 407-836-4357 OR 911.
