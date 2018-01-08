0

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In December, the Fifth District Court of Appeals ruled that elections for Orange County constitutional offices do not have to be held along nonpartisan lines, despite voters approving such a measure in 2014.

The court decided that the issue of partisan elections is governed by state law, not at the local level, and should not be decided by voters.

On Monday, Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs announced she would take the case to the Florida Supreme Court if that’s what it takes to uphold the decision made by voters.

Related story: Orange County mayor asks leaders to reconsider lawsuit costing taxpayers

Jacobs said she believes there needs to be an even playing field when it comes to electing local officials, such as the clerk of court, sheriff and tax collector.

"Probably the biggest benefit (of nonpartisan elections) is that more people, more citizens that turn out to vote get to vote," Jacobs said. "You turn out to vote in a primary and 30 percent of the citizens in a partisan primary, they don't get to vote if they are not registered in one party or another."

The challenge to nonpartisan elections in Orange County was brought by Sheriff Jerry Demings, Property Appraiser Rick Singh and Tax Collector Scott Randolph.

Jacobs said it was disappointing that the elected officials would work to circumvent the will of county voters.

"It sure would be nice for them to support to uphold the will of the voters, rather than spending resources suing them," she said. "Obviously, I don't agree with (the court's) decision, but we need to know once and for all from the Supreme Court.

"Is this the final say? And if it is, what do we need to do to get the Legislature to revisit the issue?"

Due to the ruling, local officials will be able to run for office along party lines.

Jacobs did not say when she plans to appeal the case to the Florida Supreme Court.

In an email to Channel 9, Randolph said he expected the appellate court's ruling to stand if it is taken to the Florida Supreme Court.

"The law is very clear on this issue and we fully expect the Supreme Court to rule in our favor, just like the other two courts have done," he wrote.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.