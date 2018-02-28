0 Orange County school leaders discuss safety, security following Parkland shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - School board members in Orange County met Tuesday night to discuss safety and security at schools following the mass shooting in Parkland.

“I think in light of what has happened in Florida, it's a good time to take another hard look at our plan,” said Linda Kobert, the vice chair of the Orange County School Board.

The board heard a presentation from the chief operations officer and police chief about steps that have been taken and whether more can be done, but the night started with a candlelight remembrance of the 17 victims from the Parkland shooting.

Students paid tribute in song and the name of each victim was read out loud.

The conversation then turned to how Orange County schools can prevent anything similar from happening.

“There’s a point where parents get upset, they get panicked. I’m in an area where we’ve been through three lockdowns,” said parent Julie Sadlier.

Kobert said a series of improvements happened several years ago after the shooting at Sandy Hook.

“Our facilities department went back in and they put additional surveillance cameras, perimeter fencing, hardened our entrances to our schools, swipe-only entrances,” Kobert said.

The chief said the district will reconsider putting metal detectors in schools, something a security consultant stopped short of recommending several years ago.

School board chairman Bill Sublette wants to reassess campus perimeter security, hold more active shooter drills and set up a hotline for threats.

Some Florida lawmakers now want to allow trained school employees, including teachers, to be armed.

The idea is generating a lot of discussion across the state and the meeting was packed with members of the public who weighed in on the proposal.

“The teachers that I've talked to do not want to be armed. They believe that that responsibility relies on a trained professional,” said Kobert.

Nobody spoke in favor of the idea at the meeting.

“Our teachers can’t give our children a Tylenol. They shouldn’t be required to take up arms to protect them,” said parent Judy Hayes.

Sublette agreed that it’s not a teacher’s job to act as a security officer.

“On top of everything else we ask of them, now we’re looking to them for school security? It’s just, frankly, it’s crazy,” he said.

Last week, school officials released a "frequently asked questions" document for parents about some of its security measures.

