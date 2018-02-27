0 Orange County school leaders to discuss safety, security following Parkland shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - School board members in Orange County will meet Tuesday night to discuss safety and security at schools following the mass shooting in Parkland.

“I think in light of what has happened in Florida, it's a good time to take another hard look at our plan,” said Linda Kobert, the vice chair of the Orange County School Board.

Kobert said the board will hear a presentation from the chief operations officer and police chief about steps that have been taken and whether more can be done.

She said a series of improvements happened several years ago after the shooting at Sandy Hook.

“Our facilities department went back in and they put additional surveillance cameras, perimeter fencing, hardened our entrances to our schools, swipe-only entrances,” Kobert said.

Some Florida lawmakers now want to allow trained school employees, including teachers, to be armed.

The idea is generating a lot of discussion across the state and Kobert expects seats will be filled as members of the public weigh in on that proposal—which she opposes.

“The teachers that I've talked to do not want to be armed. They believe that that responsibility relies on a trained professional,” said Kobert.

Last week, school officials released a "frequently asked questions" document for parents about some of its security measures.

Tuesday night’s presentation will cover school policy and how searches for weapons are done.



