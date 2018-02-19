0 Orange County seeks to turn old Lynx bus into a large ambulance for mass casualty incidents

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue will soon own an old Lynx Bus it can use to help save lives in mass casualty events.

Commissioners will approve the $2,500 purchase Tuesday and refurbish the bus into an oversized ambulance.

Officials believe the bus will help save lives during responses to wildfires and hurricanes.

Fire rescue officials will clear out the seats in the bus and install rows of stretchers to help several victims at once in one location.

Many counties across the country have buses outfitted like this for such responses—but Orange County’s will be the only one in the region.

“I think it would improve the chances of surviving the experience,” said Hector Acevedo, who lives in the county.

"I think that it's a good idea, but I think that it also says something really sad about the time that we're living in that it's a necessity to have that,” said Sarah Abed.

The bus could also be used to transport people from nursing homes during and after hurricanes.

During wildfire season, it can be used to rehabilitate firefighters.

The county also plans to stage the bus at large gatherings—like sporting events, marathons and parades.

