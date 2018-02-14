  • Orange County teacher suspended, students' SAT scores invalid

    APOPKA, Fla. - An Orange County teacher is now in trouble with the state.  

    Donovan Henry is accused of not following the rules while administering the SAT for nearly 30 Apopka High School students and as a result, those students' scores were found to be invalid.

    Henry, a mathematics teacher at the school, was just put on a one-year suspension by the Education Practices Commission of the State of Florida and fined $750.  

    According to the final order issued against Henry, he gave students extra time while proctoring the SAT in April 2016.

    That is a violation of state statutes that are clearly explained during training for teachers, the state said. Because scores were invalidated, the order states many of the students were unable to apply for college. 

    Channel 9's Len Kiese is working to find out if Henry is still an employee of the district and whether there were any actions taken to prevent students from taking on such a heavy burden because of a teacher's mistake.

