0 Orange County teachers rally for higher pay

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County teachers were protesting ahead of a school board meeting Tuesday as part of an ongoing fight for higher pay.

To bring awareness to the issue, they’re vowing not to work off the clock this week.

The Orange County Teacher’s Union said that 79 percent of teachers reported in a survey that they considered quitting because they’re not happy with their contract and the amount of overtime work.

The union said 1,400 teachers completed the survey, which was about a third of all the teachers it was sent to.

The district said it’s working to give teachers raises, but said it needs more money from Tallahassee to make them significant.

“It’s just that we haven’t seen that kind of money come out of Tallahassee, especially in recent years,” said Scott Howat, Orange County Public Schools chief communications officer. “But certainly, we would love for the state to work and push for our teachers to get a more recurring salary raise over time.

The union said they determined teachers work an average of 20 hours in unpaid overtime a week.

Teachers were still outside protesting by 3:30 p.m.

