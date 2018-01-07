Orlando apartment occupants fight off bat-wielding robbers, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A group of people in an apartment fought off a group of men wielding bats and demanding money Saturday night, the Orlando Police Department said.
According to police, the victims were inside the apartment at 5765 Stonewall Jackson Rd. around 6:15 p.m. when seven to 10 men knocked on their door, rushed inside and demanded money while threatening them with bats.
Related Headlines
Read: Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court
Then, police said “a fight ensued and the suspects fled.”
Read: Florida Mall robbers caught after crash on I-4 following chase, deputies say
Police provided no details about how many people were inside the apartment, how those inside the apartment fought off their attackers or why the attackers targeted the apartment.
Read: 1 dead, two injured in early-morning collision on Colonial Drive, troopers say
The investigation is still active, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}