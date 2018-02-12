0 Orlando City Commission poised to vote on Airbnb regulations Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando is one step closer to allowing short-term rentals—like Airbnb—in all residential neighborhoods.

Commissioners are expected to amend the city code to permit homeowners to rent out part of their homes at a meeting Monday.

Read: Outback server stiffed by church on $735 order loses job over Facebook post

Under the proposed regulations, a homeowner or tenant will have to be present while visitors are in town, and they will only be allowed to have one booking at a time.

Foard Jones owns a home near downtown Orlando and has used Airbnb before.

“I thought it was great,” he said.

Read: Couple's life savings sink away 2 days into boating adventure

He said he approves of the city opening up short-term rentals for strictly residential neighborhoods.

"I wouldn’t do it in my house and I wouldn’t mind if they were doing it next to me. If they were abusing it, I know there are ways to stop the abuse,” he said.

While the current city code bans short-term rentals—which the city defines as rentals for less than 30 days—that hasn’t stopped some homeowners from listing their property on Airbnb.

The amendment to the code up for vote Monday would require homeowners to apply for and pay a registration fee.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.