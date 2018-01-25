Orlando daycare where 3-year-old died in hot van closes for good

ORLANDO, Fla. - A final order issued by the Department of Children and Families Wednesday closes both locations for Little Miracles Academy, including the one where 3-year-old Myles Hill died outside in a hot van in August.
The other location was where he was allegedly marked present by staff members, even though he was really outside stuck in the van.
DCF argued that both facilities were negligent, pointing to issues with the daycares before the toddler's death.
The problems included failure to track transportation logs which are required and meant to prevent kids from being left inside daycare vehicles.
Deborah St. Charles is charged with aggravated manslaughter in the case.
St Charles was the daycare van driver the day Myles died.
Police said she got in and out of the van twice without ever checking for Myles.
St. Charles was not a state-approved driver for the daycare van and shouldn't have even been driving it in the first place.
Earlier this month, the judge lowered her bond.
The judge decided that she will able to move into a home where children also live.
There had been a delay in the decision because DCF first had to inspect the home, but a judge removed that DCF requirement.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
