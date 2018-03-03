0 Orlando fire chief cleared of wrongdoing after sexual harassment investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. - An independent investigator hired by the city of Orlando to investigate sexual harassment allegations made against Orlando Fire Department Chief Rod Williams has cleared him of wrongdoing.

The assistant chief alleged last year that she was discriminated against and passed over for promotions. She amended her complaint in January to include sexual harassment accusations against Williams.

"FC Williams repeatedly rubbed, hugged and pressed his body up against mine," the assistant chief wrote in a complaint.

The assistant chief said Williams called her beautiful and sexy and said he wishes she weren't married.

The investigator spent seven days interviewing the assistant chief and 25 other employees, including Williams.

During the investigator's interview of the the assistant chief the following was said:

"For 22 years, every time that Chief Williams saw her, in every meeting, he embraced her a sexual way."

But the investigator said the assistant chief didn't tell anyone about the alleged incidents, couldn't provide documentation and never told anyone she felt uncomfortable around Williams.

"Several employees expressed their surprise and shock at these allegations, asserting that they have never seen Chief Williams engage in this type of behavior," the investigator said.

Williams denied embracing the woman in a sexual way and making the comments.

The 10 current or former female employees whom the investigator interviewed said Williams has never touched them or any other female employee inappropriately.

The investigator said the claims were unsubstantiated, and even if the incidents had occurred, there is insufficient evidence to constitute a discrimination or civil rights violation.

