0 Orlando police officer under investigation after appearing in music video

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando police officer is under investigation after a video of him and his police vehicle appeared in a music video that was posted to YouTube.

Police Chief John Mina was made aware of the video on Tuesday and it prompted him to look into how and why the officer is in it.

The officer is still on duty, and it is unclear if he knew how his image would be used and if he agreed to it.

The video, posted by Glokk Nine, shows a group of men pointing guns, holding baggies of marijuana and stealing someone’s backpack.

The video disclaimer said the drugs and weapons are just props.

The video and music seem to be professionally done.

The clip was sent to Channel 9 by other police officers who were concerned, not about the video, but about the fact that an Orlando police officer in uniform and in a clearly marked police vehicle is in the video.

The police vehicle and the officer don't appear in the clips with guns.

One of the people in the video is seen throwing money on the windshield of the police car.

Police policies state that officers should be engaged with the community and pictures can be part of that, but this instance is raising questions from the officer’s bosses.

“It's a situation where it’s out in the public so anyone can take pictures or video of our officers, but because of that video and because of the circumstances surrounding the video, I just want an internal investigation to see if any policies were violated,” Mina said.



Channel 9 tried to contact Glokk Nine to ask about the officer's appearance in the video, but has not heard back.



