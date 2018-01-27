  • Orlando police find missing 10-year-old autistic girl

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department found a 10-year-old autistic girl who went missing Friday afternoon. 

    Leighlani Morell was last seen around 4 p.m. near the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue, police said. 

    Read: Generic Tamiflu shortage affects Central Florida, increases cost of treatment

    Morell has brown hair that is shaved on one side with pink coloring, according to a missing person’s flyer. 

    She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light blue shorts and could possibly be carrying a pink purse, police said. 

    Read: Man lets Jesus take the wheel, flips truck 5 times on interstate

    Morell has a history of running away and will hide from law enforcement officers who find her, police said. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories