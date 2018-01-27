Orlando police find missing 10-year-old autistic girl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department found a 10-year-old autistic girl who went missing Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: She has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/PZRIIsKyDT— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 27, 2018
Leighlani Morell was last seen around 4 p.m. near the corner of South Semoran Boulevard and Pershing Avenue, police said.
Morell has brown hair that is shaved on one side with pink coloring, according to a missing person’s flyer.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, light blue shorts and could possibly be carrying a pink purse, police said.
Morell has a history of running away and will hide from law enforcement officers who find her, police said.
MISSING CHILD: OPD searching for 10-year-old Leighlani Morell, who was last seen at 4 pm today near S. Semoran Ave and Pershing. (Avalon Apartments) If you spot her please call 911.— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 27, 2018
