Orlando police search for missing 9-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando police department is searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Saturday evening.
Christina Ferro went missing around 6 p.m. from apartments at 5040 Millenia Boulevard, police said.
She was last seen wearing a coat.
She is 4 feet 5 inches tall.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
Missing: Christina Ferro, 9yrs old, 4’5, 70lbs from The Villegas, 5040 Millenia Blvd since 6:00pm. Was wearing this coat. Anyone w/info 911 pic.twitter.com/7fzGX4yjPp— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 14, 2018
