  • Orlando police search for missing 9-year-old girl

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando police department is searching for a 9-year-old girl who went missing Saturday evening. 

    Christina Ferro went missing around 6 p.m. from apartments at 5040 Millenia Boulevard, police said. 

    Related Headlines

    Read: Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman in botched murder-for-hire plot denied bond

    She was last seen wearing a coat. 

    She is 4 feet 5 inches tall.

    Read: Altamonte Alfred Angelo bridal shop selling remaining dresses while employees look for work

    Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories