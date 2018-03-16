0 Orlando seeks input on downtown parking situation in online survey

ORLANDO, Fla. - The city of Orlando has put out an online survey looking for input on how to improve the parking situation downtown.

The survey, available at downtownorlando.com, asking people how often they park downtown and how satisfied they are with the experience overall.

>>Take the survey here<<

Drivers told us part of the frustration comes from the lack of parking close to venues and under I-4.

“I never find a space near my destination,” said Anthony Casullo, who drives in downtown often.

“I don’t feel like there is never any parking. I just feel like there’s not any convenient to where you want to go,” said Erik Folgate, another driver.

All of the lots under the interstate are now blocked by construction, putting pressure on street parking and parking garages.

It will take another three years before the lots are cleared out under the new I-4. But whether or not those spots come back is still under discussion.

In the past, city officials have expressed interest in building parks and common spaces beneath I-4 instead.

