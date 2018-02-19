0 Osceola County leaders to vote on medical marijuana dispensaries ban

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County commissioners are set to vote Monday on a ban on medical marijuana dispensaries, but the county could end up allowing three of them anyway, thanks to complaints from a company that met certain requirements more than a year ago.

According to documents obtained by Eyewitness News, the county considered defending a full moratorium in court before going to the settlement agreement that's being contemplated at county headquarters.

But commissioners realized it was going to cost a lot of money, and there was no guarantee of success.

In 2016, Osceola County leaders put a framework in place to decide who could sell medical marijuana.

A company called San Felasco nurseries scored 93 out of 100 in its application to open three stores, which were planned for east and west Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway and the intersection of John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road until the ban went into effect.

Some residents said they are worried a lack of dispensaries will send people and tax dollars north to Orange County.

"We're originally from Colorado, so we see how it is and how much it's affected there and how much the taxes from it has benefited Colorado,” said Mona Ostering.

County leaders said they're worried local dispensaries will lead to increased crime and DUI accidents.

They're also concerned about a law that prevents the county from capping its total number of dispensaries.

The board will vote on a permanent moratorium on medical marijuana sales, followed by three proposed exceptions for San Felasco's three licenses that have been held up for over a year, despite the company's legal demands.

Commissioners are set to vote about 5:30 p.m.

If the settlement is approved, the company said it’s hoping to open the stores as soon as possible.

