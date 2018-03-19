  • Osceola County to vote on new sensor system for 192 Corridor

    By: Michael Lopardi

    OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Osceola County could turn to a sensor system to help improve pedestrian safety along the 192 Corridor.

    Commissioners will decide Monday whether to place the technology at 19 intersections.

    Resident Elijah Hernandez said that sometimes, walking across the west side of the corridor requires a little too much navigating. 

    “I would say that more needs to be changed because people do tend to jaywalk sometimes. You got to get to places faster,” he said. 

    Commissioners will vote on the West 192 Development Authority's request to install the "Pedtrax" system at 19 intersections. The camera-sensor technology will count the number of pedestrians, bicycles and vehicles 24/7, year-round. 

    It also tracks how fast people move. The information could help decide safety improvements.

    “I would probably say it's good because it allows them to get a better view of like, how many are trying to cross,” said Hernandez. 

    If approved, the county's traffic operations department would help oversee the system. 

    The county said there shouldn’t be any privacy concerns because the system doesn't store video. 

    The information could help improve traffic signal timing down the road.

    The project could cost about $400,000, and the system could go live in about three months.

    The Development Authority said it will cover the costs.
     

