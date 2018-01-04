OUC prepares to react in real time to cold-weather energy demands

0

ORLANDO, Fla. - As temperatures plummet in Central Florida, Orlando Utilities Commission employees have been gearing up to stay ahead of energy demands caused by the cold.

Officials, though, warn customers to keep the thermostat at 68 degrees or lower, or expect a bigger bill at the end of the month.

“We want our customers to be safe and we want them to make the right decisions, so that they don’t have these huge bills at the end of the month,” OUC spokesman Tim Trudell said.

For every degree above 68, a customer’s power bill can go up 4 percent to 6 percent, officials said.

Orlando resident Sara Lane knows it might cost her more in the end, but said it was worth bumping the thermostat a few degrees to stay warm.

“I probably won’t go higher than 72 (degrees),” she said. “That’d be the highest. Because otherwise (the cost) would go crazy.”

The Orlando Utilities Commission has more than enough capacity to keep customers warm during the next several days of cold and extra crews are on standby to handle any outages, Trudell said.

“We have increased staff, so if we do have a problem tonight, we’ll be able to respond quickly and safely,” he said.

OUC is keeping one eye on the thermometer and the other on customer demand as Central Florida temps take a dive. How much it can cost to turn your thermostat up just one degree on #TV27at10 & #WFTVat11 @wftv pic.twitter.com/AXhbTuVrhN — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) January 4, 2018

