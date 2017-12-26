  • Anti-theft 'burglar box' disposal sites

    By: WFTV Webstaff

    Updated:

    Crooks are looking for opportunities to take your new gifts. Now you can get rid of your boxes in a way that won't tip off thieves to your expensive new belongings.

     

    You can take your leftover cardboard boxes to Seminole County Sheriff's Office locations at:

     

    1225 E Broadway St.

    Oviedo, FL 32765

     

    120 W Pineview St.

    Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

     

    Palm Bay police have also set up anti-theft disposal containers. The department teamed up with Waste Management to set up box disposal containers at two locations:

     

    Palm Bay City Hall

    120 Malabar Rd.

    Palm Bay, Fla. 32907

     

    Police Substation

    1575 Main St.

    Palm Bay, Fla. 32905

            

    You can drop them off at these sites now, through January 15th.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories