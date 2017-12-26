Anti-theft 'burglar box' disposal sites

Crooks are looking for opportunities to take your new gifts. Now you can get rid of your boxes in a way that won't tip off thieves to your expensive new belongings.
You can take your leftover cardboard boxes to Seminole County Sheriff's Office locations at:
1225 E Broadway St.
Oviedo, FL 32765
120 W Pineview St.
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Palm Bay police have also set up anti-theft disposal containers. The department teamed up with Waste Management to set up box disposal containers at two locations:
Palm Bay City Hall
120 Malabar Rd.
Palm Bay, Fla. 32907
Police Substation
1575 Main St.
Palm Bay, Fla. 32905
You can drop them off at these sites now, through January 15th.
