Palm Bay police officer "shocked" after McDonald's drive-thru clerk allegedly wouldn't serve him

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay police officer said he was “shocked” in a Facebook post when a McDonald’s drive-thru clerk allegedly wouldn’t serve him because of his job.
Lieutenant Tim Lancaster said the incident occurred at the McDonald’s at 4705 Babcock Street on Friday.
“I ordered my lunch, paid at the first window and moved up to the second window to pick up lunch. When I got to the window, the clerk looked at me with my drink in hand and stopped,” he wrote on Facebook.
When Lancaster asked another clerk who came to serve him what the problem was, he said he was told “the other clerk refuses to serve cops.”
McDonald’s corporate office, which owns the store in question, said the company has respect for all first responders and is investigating the incident.
“The behavior described in this Facebook post is unacceptable and not tolerated in our restaurants,” said Carolina Rodriguez, McDonald’s operations manager, in a statement.
