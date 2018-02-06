0 Parents tell son he has brain cancer in ploy to get donations, deputies say

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. - Parents of a 13-year-old boy in Fort Walton Beach told their son he had terminal brain cancer, but investigators said their story was a ploy to receive money.

Okaloosa County deputies said Ginny Irovando. 34, and Robert Long, 47, raised money through fundraisers at their son's school and created a GoFundme page to get donations to help with the cost of his “medical expenses.”

The boy spent the last eight months believing he was going to die from brain cancer, but his medical records show no brain tumors exist, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said the investigation revealed the couple also shared the bogus cancer diagnosis on their Facebook accounts.

In a Dec. 28 post, Irovando claimed “it was a miracle the boy had lived three days past Christmas, and the only person that knows when he is supposed to go is God.”

The boy told deputies that when his parents told him about the diagnosis, “it scared him and he didn’t like to talk about it,” authorities said.



The couple was arrested on Feb 1 at their home and charged with child abuse and fraud.



The boy and a sibling are in the custody of the Department of Children and Families, officials said.

A GoFundMe representative said the company has banned the couple from the crowdfunding site, and the donors will receive a refund.

