Parts of Melbourne, Indian Harbor Beach under precautionary boil-water notice

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A precautionary boil-water notice has been issued for parts of Melbourne and Indian Harbor Beach after a water main break Sunday morning.
Beachside residents between Wallace Avenue and the Pineda Causeway are advised to boil water as a precaution, officials said.
This precautionary boil-water notice does not affect customers on the mainland.
Officials said the precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the required bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink.
Officials did not say how long they expect that survey to take.
The precautionary boil-water notice is due to a water main break near the corner of Burns Boulevard and Bay Drive.
