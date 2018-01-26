ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Big changes are coming to Walmart employees in Florida.
Walmart has announced plans to increase its starting wage rate for all hourly associates to $11 an hour. The retail giant will also offer a one-time $1,000 bonus to eligible employees with at least 20 years of service, as well as expand maternity and parental leave benefits.
The wage rate change goes into effect Feb. 17, 2018, pay cycle, Walmart said. The average hourly wage for a full-time Walmart employee in Florida will be $14.04.
Walmart will also expand its parental and maternity leave policy for full-time associates to 10 weeks of paid maternity leave and six weeks of paid parental leave. Salaried associates will also receive six weeks of paid parental leave.
The changes will affect 67,500 Walmart and Sam’s Club employees in Florida.
“We are building on investments we’ve been making in associates, in their wages and skills development,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and CEO in a news release. “It’s our people who make the difference and we appreciate how they work hard to make every day easier for busy families.”
Financial assistance will also be provided to employees adopting a child. The adoption benefit, available to both full-time hourly and salaried associates, will total $5,000 per child and may be used for expenses such as adoption agency fees, translation fees and legal or court costs, Walmart said.
It was recently announced that several Sam’s Clubs across the country were closing, including the Fern Park location in Seminole County, which closed Friday.
