Peach Bowl: UCF remains perfect after hard-fought 34-27 win over Auburn

ATLANTA - The University of Central Florida capped off a perfect season Monday with a win over No. 7 Auburn in a hard-fought gridiron battle at the Peach Bowl.

The 12th-ranked Knights were vying to beat an SEC team in a bowl game for the second time.

UCF was ahead 13-6 going into halftime, but Auburn took the lead with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter.

Sophomore quarterback McKenzie Milton reminded everyone why he received four first-place votes in the Heisman Trophy race by setting up Otis Anderson for an eight-yard touchdown.

Needing to make something happen, Auburn started a push down the field during the fourth quarter only to have quarterback Jarrett Stidham picked off by Chequan Burkett, who ran the pass back for a touchdown.

Auburn tagged on another touchdown with a little more than four minutes to play to bring the score to 34-27.

A missed UFC field goal, with about two minutes left, kept the door open for Auburn.

That is, until a Hail Mary pass into the end zone ended with a UCF interception with only seconds to go.

UCF held on to win 34-27.

