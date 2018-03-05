Pedestrian hit, killed on East Colonial Drive, FHP says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in east Orange County Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.
Troopers said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on East Colonial Drive near Berkeley Street.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.
Officials said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
