Pedestrian hit, killed on East Colonial Drive, FHP says

    By: James Tutten

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in east Orange County Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

    Troopers said the crash occurred around 9:30 p.m. on East Colonial Drive near Berkeley Street.

    The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, investigators said.

    Officials said an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

