Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by train, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a train Monday, Orange County deputies said.
It happened on 4th Street and South Orange Avenue, officials said.
The person who was hit was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
No other details were released.
Stay with wftv.com for updates.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}