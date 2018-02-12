  • Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by train, deputies say

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a train Monday, Orange County deputies said.

    It happened on 4th Street and South Orange Avenue, officials said.

    The person who was hit was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

    No other details were released.

