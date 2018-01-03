Pedestrian killed in Orange County after being hit by two vehicles, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed in Orange County Tuesday after being hit by two vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The victim, who was not identified, was hit at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Pine Hills Road and White Heron Drive, troopers said.
The crash shutdown Pine Hills Road in both directions.
No other information was immediately released.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
