Pence KSC visit continues with meeting focused on commercial space

    By: Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will start his second day on the Space Coast Wednesday.

     

    Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence arrived Tuesday evening and got an up-close look at some of the private space flight companies, including the Blue Origin facility, which, along with SpaceX, is one of the biggest private space flight companies.

     

    Their first stop was at the United Launch Alliance facility at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, where Pence saw the rockets being processed for the next scheduled Delta IV Heavy launch, which will carry a solar probe into space.

     

    Pence’s Wednesday agenda begins with a 10:00 a.m. National Space Council meeting at Kennedy Space Center.

     

    Space Florida officials said having the first meeting outside of Washington DC is an honor. Officials said the administration specifically chose to have it in Florida to focus on commercial space.

     

    Pence will lead the discussion inside Kennedy Space Center's processing facility. Once the Space Council meeting finishes, the vice president will have a complete tour inside Kennedy Space Center.

     

    The vice president's visit to Kennedy Space Center comes a week after President Donald Trump’s administration came out with its nearly $20 billion budget proposal for NASA, which focuses on near-term exploration of the moon.

