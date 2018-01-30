0 People flock to Clermont to play at ‘board game' house

CLERMONT, Fla. - A home in Clermont has gained national attention for its love of board games.

The 13 bedrooms and 10 baths in the home are all designed after board games. There is a Monopoly room, a Go-Fish swimming pool with a lazy river, and even a Clue room, where people have to solve the mystery to escape.

The "board game" home is one of three themed houses Andrew Greenstein has built in Lake County.

Photos: Board game home in Lake County

"We have sold this out for the majority, not the entirety, of 2019, large parts of 2020 -- calls are still coming in,” Greenstein told Channel 9’s Jamie Holmes.

Last year, the county made $3 million from tourist tax dollars. That's 16 percent more than the previous year.

Most of the 5,000 who have stayed at the theme homes don't visit nearly theme parks in Orlando.

“While they're here, a lot of them tell me they never even leave. They spend their entire vacation here and places like this, so all the tax money they spend is right around here,” Greenstein said.

The vacation rental market has already been big in Osceola County, which pulls in more tax dollars than its hotels.

Lake County does only about 10 percent of what Osecola County does in tourism tax dollars, but for investors here, the game is on.

“The majority of these people would never have come to Lake County, Florida, at all had they not heard about our house,” Greenstein said.

The board game house runs about $1,400 a night and sleeps up to 45 people, which comes to about $30 a person.

The three homes:

Ever After Estate – a 62 acre private movie-themed island home.



Sweet Escape – a candy-themed fun house.



Great Escape Lakeside - a board game themed house.

Watch below to get an inside look at the "board game" home:

© 2018 Cox Media Group.