Pepper spray deployed on Orange County school bus, officials say

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A student deployed pepper spray on a school bus Tuesday, Orange County Fire officials tweeted.

     

    The incident happened on Summerlake Park Boulevard and Reams Road as the bus was heading to Independence Elementary School.

     

    Six patients refused treatment and one was taken to a hospital, officials said.

    Crews were still at the scene decontaminating students at 10 a.m. 

     

    Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the students' belongings were placed in plastic bags so students wouldn't touch anything that might have been contaminated.

     

    Fire Rescue said when the student sprayed it, it was directed down on a seat, backpack and a lunch box.  

     

    Officials with Orange County Public Schools said parents will be receiving messages about the incident. 

     

