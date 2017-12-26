ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Relatives of a man who survived the gunfire that claimed an Orange County woman’s life said an argument led to the shooting.
Eatonville police are still searching for Jason McDonald, whom detectives are calling a person of interest following the death of a woman and a man shot who were in a home on Washington Avenue.
Residents reported hearing shots fired shortly after 7 a.m. on Christmas morning.
When investigators arrived, they found Cindy Jackson, 34, dead and Arthur Glover, 71, with severe injuries.
Glover’s daughter said he was shot three times and must undergo surgery.
Investigators said McDonald took off in Glover’s black Dodge Ram.
He is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}