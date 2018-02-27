EDGEWATER, Fla. - Edgewater Animal Shelter officials are warning pet owners about an increase in raccoons infected with distemper in Volusia County.
Distemper is a virus that can be deadly to pets.
Officials urge residents to not leave pet food outside because that can attract raccoons.
Animal control said residents also should stay away from raccoons that seem to be confused or slow-moving.
Officials said sick raccoons can lose their fear of humans and might become aggressive.
